BioVectra Awarded SyntheMed Contract

BioVectra, a Canadian custom manufacturer, has won a long-term contract to supply Iselin, N.J.-based SyntheMed with raw materials for the production of its bioresorbable adhesion barrier film, Repel-CV. The initial pact runs for five years, but it can be renewed each year thereafter. Repel-CV is placed over the surface of the heart at the end of a surgical procedure to block the transmission of fibrin and thus keep fibrous bands of scar tissue from growing. The product is already approved in Europe and is awaiting regulatory approval in the U.S.
