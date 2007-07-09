DSM Nutrition Unit Cuts Costs ...

DSM has launched a cost-cutting plan at its nutritional products business aimed at delivering $130 million in annual savings. The business is largely the former Roche vitamins business that DSM acquired for $2.1 billion in 2003. The company says savings in 2008 will offset the negative impact of the expiration of contracts made with Roche as part of the acquisition. RolfDieter Schwalb, DSM's chief financial officer, told a press briefing that the plan would result in the loss of "hundreds of jobs" out of about 6,200 in the business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter