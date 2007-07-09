Ever more important ACS

Your splendid coverage of the CAS Centennial brought back memories of clipping abstracts from Chemical Abstracts issues more than 50 years ago and pasting them on file cards (C&EN, June 11, page 38). Chemical Abstracts Service has come a long way since then but still fails to adequately address the issue of quality versus quantity. As the volume of listings keeps increasing, this issue becomes ever more important to the scientific community.
Garry Rechnitz
Honolulu
