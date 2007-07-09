Huntsman to Buy Dyes, Intermediates Business

Huntsman Corp., which is weighing takeover offers from Basell and Hexion Specialty Chemicals (see page 6), has agreed to buy the Baroda division of India's MetroChem Industries for $46.5 million. Baroda, a textile dyes and intermediates manufacturer employing about 300 people, has been a long-term supplier to Huntsman's textile effects business, which Huntsman acquired from Ciba in June of last year. The deal is expected to close in January 2008.
