Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

New Data On Old Climates

Antarctic ice core provides temperature record dating back 800,000 years

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

A section of ice more than 700,000 years old is providing new data on Earth's past climate cycles.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jean Jouzel
Credit: Courtesy of Jean Jouzel

ANALYSIS of ice retrieved from more than 3,000 meters below the frigid surface of Antarctica is providing a clearer picture of vacillating temperature cycles at the South Pole during the past 800,000 years, according to a report in the journal Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.1141038).

Data from the Dome C ice core reveal that average temperatures during eight glacial ice ages and the periods between them ranged from 10 ??C cooler than the present, reached about 20,000 years ago, to 4.5 ??C warmer than the present, reached about 130,000 years ago. The results are helping confirm the "tight linkage between climate and the greenhouse gas effect," notes Jean Jouzel of France's Laboratory of Climate & Environmental Sciences, who led the research team.

The Dome C ice core was drilled and is being analyzed by the European Project for Ice Coring in Antarctica (EPICA). Researchers finished drilling the 3,260-meter core in 2004 just before hitting rock, and they have been reporting their findings in a series of journal papers. The latest results provide the first look at data from the final 120 meters of the core, the deepest and oldest section.

Estimates of global temperatures come from analysis of the ice for the isotopic ratio of deuterium to hydrogen. The ratio is higher during warmer periods because more heavy water evaporates from Earth's surface, thereby enriching the deuterium content of snow that subsequently is compressed into ice. The data are corroborated by data from other ice cores and from ocean sediment cores.

"The correlation between temperature in Antarctica and variations in sea level as recorded in marine sediments is remarkable over the entire 800,000-year record," Jouzel notes.

Younger sections of the EPICA Dome C core previously were analyzed for the deuterium-hydrogen ratio and for the content of the greenhouse gases methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide trapped in air bubbles in the ice. The earlier data reveal that CO2 and CH4 concentrations are higher now than for any period covered by the ice core, suggesting the impact of human activities. Elemental analyses of dust particles in the ice core and greenhouse gas analysis of the oldest core section are under way.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paleoclimate proxies reveal Greenland instability
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arctic sea ice shrinks
Earth’s Temperature Keeps Rising

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE