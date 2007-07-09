... And Purchases Cosmetics Firm

DSM's nutritional products unit will acquire privately owned Basel, Switzerland-based Pentapharm Holding for an undisclosed sum. Last year, Pentapharm had sales of about $50 million in active ingredients and systems for the cosmetics industry and for niche pharmaceutical and diagnostics markets. The company's cosmetics products include active ingredients for self-tanning and skin-care products. In the pharmaceutical and diagnostics field, it markets specialized products for blood coagulation disorders.
