Policy

Rhodia Is Fined By Stock Regulators

July 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 28
French securities regulators imposed a $1 million fine on Rhodia for violating financial disclosure rules between 2001 and 2003. They also imposed a $670,000 fine against former Rhodia CEO Jean-Pierre Tirouflet. However, regulators at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers rejected charges against the company of improprieties in the valuation of ChiRex, the custom chemicals maker Rhodia bought for $545 million in 2000. The agency undertook the investigation following investor complaints. The investigation also cleared Yves-René Nano, now chairman of Rhodia's board and chairman of Rhodia's audit committee during some of the investigation period.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

