Sasol Will Idle Two Detergent Plants

South African oil and chemicals firm Sasol will indefinitely idle linear alkylbenzene (LAB) plants in Baltimore and in Porto Torres, Italy. It is also closing the Bad Homburg, Germany, head office of its olefins and surfactants business. The company says it will continue to serve LAB customers from facilities in Lake Charles, La., and Augusta, Italy. According to Sasol, the shutdowns are part of a plan to improve the olefins and surfactants business, which the company decided earlier this year not to sell.
