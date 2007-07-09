Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

UN Iraq Weapons Inspection Team disbanded

July 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

More than four years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the United Nations Security Council has voted to disband its international monitoring group, the UN Monitoring, Verification & Inspections Commission. UNMOVIC unearthed no evidence of chemical or biological weapons activity in Iraq during its on-the-ground inspections from November 2002 to March 2003, but it was unable to dispel concerns that former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein had such active programs. After the March 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, UNMOVIC's inspection and monitoring chores were assumed by the CIA-led Iraq Survey Group, which also found no evidence of active chemical, biological, or nuclear programs. UNMOVIC was never responsible for uncovering evidence of nuclear activities, a task relegated to the International Atomic Energy Agency. UNMOVIC was the successor agency to the UN Special Commission on Iraq, which was established following the Gulf War in 1991. UNSCOM successfully found and destroyed Hussein's then-extensive chemical and biological weapons programs and dismantled Hussein's ballistic missile program. Since leaving Iraq in 2003, UNMOVIC has been analyzing satellite imagery of Iraqi sites. At the end of June, UNMOVIC released a massive report on its activities, touting success "in fulfilling its disarmament and monitoring obligations."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS and ACC condemn chemical weapons use in Syria
Russia destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
U.S. sanctions Syria for chlorine attacks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE