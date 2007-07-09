Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Visualizing the Chemistry of Vision

July 9, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

In an effort to see how we see, scientists in Japan have imaged the cis-to-trans isomerization of retinal at the atomic level by using high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2007.187). To prepare retinal, a chromophore found in the human eye, for its molecular close-up, Kazu Suenaga and colleagues at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology covalently attached the molecule to a C60 fullerene and placed the resulting complex into a single-walled carbon nanotube. The nanotube serves as a specimen cell, separating the individual molecules from one another and restricting their molecular motion within the narrow interior. The fullerene provides a marker for the researchers, helping them distinguish retinal molecules from carbon contaminants. Upon irradiating the nanotube with an electron beam, the team observed cis-retinal isomerize to trans-retinal—the same isomerization that plays a key role in vision. According to the researchers, this is the first time anyone has directly observed the dynamic behavior of a conjugated carbon chain. The molecular imaging technique, they say, can be applied to a wide range of systems.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE