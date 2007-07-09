The accidental education

The article "Using Accidents to Educate" saddened me in more ways than one (C&EN, April 30, page 29). Nowhere in the two accounts of pouring a solvent "into a sink" was there any mention of the environmental impact on the wastewater system, though "inappropriate disposal" may have been meant to imply it. In my grad student and postdoc labs in Massachusetts, Mississippi, and Montreal during the 1960s, we were recovering organic solvents or collecting them in a special container in the fume hood.
Maybe the grad student in Georgia was still in a learning mode in 1968, but a postdoc in Texas in 1996?
Karl Raab
Bratislava, Slovakia
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter