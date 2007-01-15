2007 ACS National Award Winners

FOLLOWING IS THE THIRD set of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2007. C&EN will publish the vignettes of the remaining recipients in successive January and February issues. An article on George M. Whitesides, 2007 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the March 26 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, March 27, in conjunction with the 233rd ACS national meeting in Chicago. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the 234th ACS national meeting in Boston, Aug. 19-23.
