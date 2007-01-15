Taming Stem Cells

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8503cover1_live1.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8503cover1_live1.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 15, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 3

Researchers are defining the chemical preferences of stem cells and figuring out what keeps them eternal and what destines them to a differentiated fate

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 85 | Issue 3
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Biological Chemistry

Taming Stem Cells

Researchers are defining the chemical preferences of stem cells and figuring out what keeps them eternal and what destines them to a differentiated fate

Pittcon 2007: Science In The Windy City

Chicago hosts the annual PITTSBURGH CONFERENCE, with an expanded program and new services

Food Irradiation

Recent E. coli outbreaks heighten interest in the technology

  • Materials

    Materials At The Movies

  • Business

    Chemical Stocks Beat The Rest

    Shares of chemical firms outdid those of drug and biotech companies in the fourth quarter

  • Environment

    Mixed Picture

    Irradiation Has Benefits But May Hurt Flavor

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Materials Science Stars In Boston

Action-packed presentations feature wasps, spiders, and nanotech

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT