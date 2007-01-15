Jeffrey S. Gaffney has left Argonne National Laboratory to join the department of chemistry at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, as a professor and chair.
T. Keith Hollis has joined the University of Mississippi as an assistant professor in the chemistry and biochemistry department.
Takashi Tomioka has joined the University of Mississippi as an assistant professor in the chemistry and biochemistry department.
This section is compiled by Rachel Petkewich. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to r_petkewich@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter