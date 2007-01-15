Abstracts For Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

ABSTRACTS ARE REQUESTED for the 39th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2007), which will take place on May 16-18, in Collegeville, Pa.
MARM 2007, hosted by the ACS Philadelphia Section, will be held at Ursinus College, in Collegeville. The meeting's website, www.marmacs.org, will have meeting updates.
Abstracts are requested in agricultural, analytical, biological, inorganic, organic, medicinal, physical, and polymer chemistry. The online abstract submittal program is now available; the deadline is April 1.
Planned symposia topics for the meeting include alternative energy, biotechnology and bioprocessing, carbon nanomaterials, excited electronic states, magnetic nanomaterials, microwave-assisted organic synthesis, molecular magnetism, organic-inorganic materials as functional devices, orphan drugs and venture capital molecules, biological chemistry of aging, and ultrafast chemical processes.
Attendees may also participate in professional development workshops in chemical education and an ACS leadership training module. ACS Career Management & Development programs will be available. Extensive programming is planned for undergraduates, and all students are encouraged to submit abstracts to participate in oral and poster sessions.
An exposition will be held during the meeting, and sponsorship opportunities are available for technical and poster sessions and coffee breaks. Interested vendors and sponsors can contact Cassandra Burcham at cass123@earthlink.net or Ping Cao at ping.2.cao@gsk.com.
The deadline for advance registration is April 26. All attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the early registration discounts. Registration is available through the ACS regional meetings website at chemistry.org/meetings/regional.
Ursinus College can be reached easily from points throughout the Middle Atlantic Region. Hotels are available in the Collegeville area, and a limited number of dormitory rooms will also be available at Ursinus. For more information, contact the general meeting cochairs, Victor Tortorelli at vtortorelli@ursinus.edu or Sharon Haynie at Sharon.L.Haynie@usa.dupont.com.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter