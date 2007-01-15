Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Abstracts For Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

January 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ABSTRACTS ARE REQUESTED for the 39th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2007), which will take place on May 16-18, in Collegeville, Pa.

MARM 2007, hosted by the ACS Philadelphia Section, will be held at Ursinus College, in Collegeville. The meeting's website, www.marmacs.org, will have meeting updates.

Abstracts are requested in agricultural, analytical, biological, inorganic, organic, medicinal, physical, and polymer chemistry. The online abstract submittal program is now available; the deadline is April 1.

Planned symposia topics for the meeting include alternative energy, biotechnology and bioprocessing, carbon nanomaterials, excited electronic states, magnetic nanomaterials, microwave-assisted organic synthesis, molecular magnetism, organic-inorganic materials as functional devices, orphan drugs and venture capital molecules, biological chemistry of aging, and ultrafast chemical processes.

Attendees may also participate in professional development workshops in chemical education and an ACS leadership training module. ACS Career Management & Development programs will be available. Extensive programming is planned for undergraduates, and all students are encouraged to submit abstracts to participate in oral and poster sessions.

An exposition will be held during the meeting, and sponsorship opportunities are available for technical and poster sessions and coffee breaks. Interested vendors and sponsors can contact Cassandra Burcham at cass123@earthlink.net or Ping Cao at ping.2.cao@gsk.com.

The deadline for advance registration is April 26. All attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the early registration discounts. Registration is available through the ACS regional meetings website at chemistry.org/meetings/regional.

Ursinus College can be reached easily from points throughout the Middle Atlantic Region. Hotels are available in the Collegeville area, and a limited number of dormitory rooms will also be available at Ursinus. For more information, contact the general meeting cochairs, Victor Tortorelli at vtortorelli@ursinus.edu or Sharon Haynie at Sharon.L.Haynie@usa.dupont.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE