BASF and Toyo deal in gas purification

BASF and Japan's Toyo Engineering will cooperate in marketing and selling a technology to purify synthesis gas streams for certain chemical and power plants. The technology, to be called PuraTreat, selectively removes sulfur compounds such as hydrogen or carbonyl sulfide from synthesis gas streams based on coal. The two companies already work together on other gas purification projects, particularly those involving carbon dioxide scrubbing.
