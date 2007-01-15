Advertisement

January 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 3
Twin Rivers Technologies, an oleochemical producer based in Quincy, Mass., has named Ian S. Edwards as its new CEO. Edwards had a 30-plus-year career with Procter & Gamble, mostly in oleochemicals.

Lanxess has completed the sale of its textile processing chemicals operations. The business outside North America was acquired by Dutch investor Egeria, and plants in South Carolina and Quebec were bought by specialty chemicals producer StarChem, part of Dalton, Ga.-based Star Holdings.

Borealis has named Mark Garrett as CEO designate; he will assume the top role when current CEO John Taylor turns 60 and retires at the end of 2007. Garrett, 44, joins Borealis from Ciba Specialty Chemicals, where he was executive vice president for water and paper treatment.

Pierre Fabre, a European over-the-counter drug marketer, has acquired UCB's OTC business in France, the Benelux countries, Switzerland, and Greece. The acquisition involves products with combined annual sales of about $23 million.

Genentech has acquired the oncology drug program of Amphora Discovery, a Los Altos, Calif., firm focused on small-molecule drug discovery. Genentech has struck a number of deals lately to increase its small-molecule drug effort (C&EN, Jan. 8, page 10).

Pfizer and Archemix have signed an agreement under which Archemix will use its Selex technology to generate aptamer drug candidates for three targets. Archemix will get an up-front payment, research funding, and payments for development milestones.

Rockwood Holdings has completed the sale of its Novasep subsidiary to a consortium of buyers. Separately, Rockwood's Chemical Specialties Inc. subsidiary and Rohm and Haas have completed the formation of a wood treatment venture called Viance.

