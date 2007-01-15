BioVectra scores production contract

BioVectra, a Canadian custom pharmaceutical manufacturer, has won the contract to supply Helix BioPharma with bulk quantities of L-DOS47, consisting of a single-domain antibody linked to the enzyme urease. BioVectra will make clinical-trial quantities of the drug, for which Helix is currently completing preclinical tests as a lung cancer treatment. According to Helix, BioVectra was selected because it has biopharmaceutical production capabilities and is a major supplier of urease.
