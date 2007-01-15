Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress Targets Expanded Federal Policy

by Susan R. Morrissey
January 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

On Aug. 9, 2001, President George W. Bush announced a federal policy governing human embryonic stem cell research in the U.S. The policy has now become a barrier to the field.

The policy allows for federal funds to be used to support human embryonic stem cell research but limits stem cell lines that qualify for funding to those in existence at the time of the President's announcement. Of the 78 lines initially allowed by the policy, some were found to be duplicative and others did not replicate properly. Today, only 19 of these lines are viable and available for study.

Joining researchers in their call for an expanded federal policy is the public, which hopes more work in this area will lead to cures for diseases like diabetes and Parkinson's. A recent survey by the Civil Society Institute finds that of the more than 1,000 people polled, 66% support embryonic stem cell research, a record high.

This growing public support has not gone unnoticed by Congress. In the 109th Congress, which ended in December, a bill to expand the number of lines available for federal funds made its way through both the House of Representatives and the Senate before ultimately being vetoed by the President (C&EN, July 24, 2006, page 10). The House attempted to override the veto, which was the first by Bush since he took office, but failed to get the necessary votes.

Undaunted, the Democratic leadership that now controls Congress has pledged to make expanding the stem cell policy a priority. In fact, legislation has been introduced in both houses to do just that, and a vote has been scheduled in the House.

Even with the continued congressional commitment, the fate of policy expanding legislation is unclear. One factor that may complicate moving such legislation forward is the recent report of amniotic fluid stem cells, which appear to have similar traits to embryonic stem cells. But the ultimate block will likely continue to be the President, who remains firm on his position that the current policy is adequate.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE