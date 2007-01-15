DSM aids creation of robotic 'spider'
Resins supplied by DSM's Somos stereolithography business were key to the creation of a six-legged robotic "spider" created by Ken Rinaldo, associate professor of art at Ohio State University's Art & Technology Program. In stereolithography, three-dimensional parts are built up one layer at a time out of a laser-cured photosensitive resin. Rinaldo used the DSM-enabled parts to create a robot that contains just half of the 24 motors that such a creature usually requires. He is now exploring the development of a commercial robot kit.
