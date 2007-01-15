Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management

January 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Williams
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Frank J. Williams
Credit: Courtesy of Frank J. Williams

Kimberly Dunham

Sponsored by Dow Chemical

When asked to define his management style, Frank J. Williams, now retired from General Electric Global Research, in Schenectady, N.Y., says: "Hire great people, spend time mentoring and developing those hires, listen to people, and never be afraid to make changes when needed."

Mentoring was certainly significant for Williams, 62, during his own career. At the urging of a "great high school chemistry teacher," Williams applied for a National Science Foundation fellowship that took him to Bucknell University for six weeks after his junior year. "That was my introduction to Bucknell, organic chemistry, and a wonderful professor: Harold W. Heine," he says. After high school, Williams attended Bucknell and took organic chemistry during his freshman year from Heine. "I was hooked," he says.

After receiving a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1966, Williams went on to get a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1970 at Ohio State University. There, he worked with former ACS president Paul G. Gassman, to whom he was introduced by Heine.

Gassman led Williams to GE, where he was hired in 1971 by Joe Wirth to work at what was then GE's Corporate R&D Center. During his initial years at GE, Williams was a top technical contributor on a team that invented, developed, and helped commercialize GE's high-performance polymer Ultem polyetherimide. The time spent gaining a sound technical footing, Williams says, was important for his eventual role in management, because "that reputation helps establish credibility with your technical teams, which is critical to success."

In 1978, Williams began his first managerial assignment and continued in management until his retirement in February 2005 as a global technology leader. He attributes his career longevity to the "wonderful people and tremendous diversity of projects" he experienced at GE. As a manager, Williams says, he always tried to understand the positions of others, and he credits himself with an ability to anticipate and respond to change.

Williams' former colleagues agree. Scott C. Donnelly, president and chief executive officer of GE Aviation, says, "His unceasing curiosity, passion for innovation, ability to thrive on change, and courage in taking risks are qualities that I point to when I'm explaining to others how to lead an organization."

Ultimately, Williams says, he has seen people become successful with many different types of management styles. He says he was never afraid to be himself, and encourages others to do the same. "You have to be able to live with that person you see in the mirror every morning," he adds.

Williams' ability to adapt to change is serving him well in his retirement. Although it has taken some adjustment, he says, he is enjoying his time. He is working on making a dent in reading his book collection and improving his golf game. In fact, he received news of his award on his cell phone as he was walking off the golf course.

Williams is currently working with kids at a local Boys & Girls Club to inspire interest in math and science, and he is planning to use his prize to support recognition awards for science students at Schenectady High School.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Polymer Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Mark W. Orme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society: D. Richard Cobb
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gerald A. Thomas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE