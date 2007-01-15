ISP acquires cosmetic ingredients maker

International Specialty Products has expanded its personal care ingredient business with the purchase of Vincience, a French maker of skin care ingredients based on peptides, plants, and marine organisms. The firm employs 47 people, including 26 researchers, and has annual sales of less than $25 million. The acquisition expands ISP's scope beyond its traditional polymer-based hair and skin care ingredients. As did the French cosmetic ingredients maker Sederma, acquired by Croda in 1997, Vincience will keep its identity and operate as a stand-alone unit within ISP.
