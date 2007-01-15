Inex, Alnylam form technology alliance

Inex Pharmaceuticals has granted Alnylam an exclusive license to liposomal delivery technology for RNAi therapeutics. In exchange, Inex will receive $8 million in cash or stock and $4 million in R&D funding over the next two years. Inex will manufacture any drugs that come out of the collaboration, using $5 million from Alnylam for any needed equipment. Inex will also receive exclusive access to Alnylam's intellectual property related to the development of immune stimulatory oligonucleotides that do not act on an RNAi pathway.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter