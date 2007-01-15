Neil Gordon's contributions

I am writing to contribute additional information to the interesting and informative article "Still Blazing Trails at 75" (C&EN, July 17, 2006, page 38). The article covers the Gordon Research Conferences, which were organized and promoted by Neil Elbridge Gordon (1886-1949). The biographical section of the article outlines Gordon's tenures at several institutions of higher education, but omitted that he was a professor of chemistry at Central College (now Central Methodist University), in Fayette, Mo., from 1936 through June 1942. Since Gordon made many outstanding contributions to the field of chemistry education, we at Central Methodist believe this is also noteworthy.
Rosemarie Rogers
Fayette, Mo.
