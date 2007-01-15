Organon signs deal for Chinese drugs

Akzo Nobel's Organon drug arm and Huya Bioscience International have formed a collaboration to search for new pharmaceutical compounds that originate in China. With offices in San Diego and Shanghai, Huya identifies, licenses, and develops Chinese drug candidates for commercialization in Western markets. Organon has acquired an equity interest in Huya as part of the deal. In the past year, Organon has entered into research alliances with two other Chinese biotech companies, Shanghai Genomics and HD Biosciences.
