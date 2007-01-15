Seattle Genetics seals two drug pacts

Seattle Genetics has secured two antibody drug development deals. Genentech paid $60 million up front for exclusive rights to SGN-40, a humanized monoclonal antibody in Phase I and II clinical trials to treat a range of cancers. Seattle Genetics could earn up to $800 million in milestone payments, as well as royalties of more than 10% on sales of the drug. Genentech will cover all costs for development of the drug. Separately, Seattle Genetics will collaborate with Agensys to develop antibody-drug conjugates to treat cancer. The ADCs will combine Agensys antibodies with Seattle Genetics' conjugation technology.
