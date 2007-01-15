Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Shimming Fields Of Portable Magnets

January 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Shimming may be the way around the inhomogeneous magnetic fields that usually beset single-sided magnets used for portable NMR spectroscopy of large samples. It involves placing small "shim" magnets around the primary magnet to fine-tune the magnetic field. Bernhard Blümich and his colleagues at RWTH Aachen University, in Germany, show that they can obtain a homogeneous field by shimming the magnetic field of a conventional U-shaped single-sided magnet with four pairs of small NdFeB magnets (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1135499). The researchers fixed two pairs of the shim magnets at the bottom of the U-shaped magnet and placed two pairs of movable shim magnets at the top. The shimming setup also includes three single-sided radio-frequency coils to help fine-tune the magnetic field. They obtained proton NMR spectra with resolution that they say is improved by a factor of 30 relative to other single-sided NMR measurements. The resolution is sufficient for the researchers to resolve the peaks in toluene and acetic acid spectra. Such homogeneous magnetic fields could make established multidimensional NMR techniques possible with large objects.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE