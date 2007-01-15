Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Supreme Court Ruling Allows Patent Challenge

January 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Supreme Court has issued a ruling making it less risky for companies to challenge the validity of patents held by other companies. By an 8 to 1 vote, the high court ruled that biotech firm MedImmune could resume its challenge of a patent even though it was abiding by a licensing agreement with Genentech, the patent's holder. The Jan. 9 decision reverses a previous ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit—the court that hears all patent appeals—requiring companies to breach licensing agreements before they can sue to have the patent declared invalid. This change means that companies do not have to risk being sued by the patent holder for infringement of licensing agreements in order to have the courts assess a patent. Although the ruling will help smaller companies that can't afford to challenge patents held by larger companies because of the potential of an infringement suit, some legal experts worry that this ruling will destabilize existing patent agreements. The case between MedImmune and Genentech now goes back to lower courts to decide whether the questioned patent should be upheld or thrown out.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE