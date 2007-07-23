Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bee Brainwashing

Queen's pheromone quashes negative memory formation in young worker bees

by Sarah Everts
July 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The queen bee (blue mark) releases a pheromone that blocks her young worker bees from forging nasty memories.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © Science 2007
Credit: © Science 2007

USING CHEMICALS to prevent someone from forging bad memories smacks of brainwashing, but this is precisely what a queen bee does to the young worker bees that tend to her (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1142448).

Queen bees keep their young servants happy by means of homovanillyl alcohol (HVA). It is one of several pheromones a queen uses to maintain control of her hive.

"We've known for a while that the queen's pheromones block ovary development in worker bees and inspire the worker bees to clean and feed her," says Alison Mercer, a zoologist at the University of Otago in New Zealand. "But the big discovery is that HVA is directly influencing brain chemistry."

Mercer and her colleagues Vanina Vergoz and Haley Schreurs found that when young bees were exposed to HVA, they were incapable of learning to associate a nasty experience with a smell, a process that neurobiologists call aversive learning. HVA did not prevent the association of a good experience with a smell, so-called appetitive learning.

"We weren't expecting that the queen could maintain control of worker bees in such a profound and selective way," says Mercer.

The social perk achieved by preventing these young nurse bees from developing aversive memories against odors in the hive-including the queen's own odor-is colony security, notes neurobiologist Giovanni Galizia of the University of Konstanz, in Germany, in a commentary accompanying the Science report. Thwarting bad memories reduces aggressive behavior among the masses deep within a hive.

HVA bears striking chemical similarity to dopamine, the neurotransmitter that mediates aversive learning in bees. Mercer is currently evaluating whether HVA physically competes with dopamine for receptor binding, thereby blocking dopamine-induced aversive learning.

Mercer is also trying to tease out how HVA's negative memory blocking weakens with bee age. Older bees don't tend to the queen but instead brave friend and foe in search of nectar, a role where aversive learning has long-term benefits to both the queen and the hive.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pheromones protect eggs from cannibalism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Fruit Fly Pheromone Marks Promising Nursery Locations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Close Look At Rat Brains Under Stress

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE