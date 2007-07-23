Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Small Molecules Disrupt RNA Splicing

July 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The identification of the first small molecules capable of disrupting the work of the spliceosome promises new insight into how this crucial biological machine helps convert DNA into proteins (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2007.16 and 10.1038/nchembio.2007.18). Before raw RNA transcripts of protein-coding genes can be converted into protein, the spliceosome must remove any unwanted and intervening RNA segments. Failure to splice out such intervening sequences, commonly called introns, before translation gives rise to flawed and potentially dangerous proteins. Independent teams led by Minoru Yoshida of Japanese research institute RIKEN and Yoshiharu Mizui of Japanese drugmaker Eisai show that the antitumor natural products FR901464 and pladienolide, respectively, are potent inhibitors of a key component of the spliceosome. Eisai currently has a pladienolide derivative in Phase I clinical trials for various cancers. The findings suggest that the spliceosome is a promising target for anticancer drug design, the authors note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How remdesivir blocks SARS-CoV-2’s polymerase
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enediyne biosynthetic intermediate found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE