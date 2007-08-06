Ashland Invests in Two China Projects

Ashland will invest nearly $80 million in Chinese expansion projects. In northern China, the company is planning a $35 million unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) facility. It will complement an existing UPR plant in Changzhou that is now being tripled in size, Ashland says. And in Shanghai, the firm will build a $43 million technology and commercial center. "It is vital to our continued success in China that we provide in-country product and application development support," says Luca Fontana, Ashland's chief technology officer.
