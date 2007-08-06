Advertisement

8532cov_openncxd.gif
8532cov_openncxd.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 6, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 32

Chemists are finding asymmetric synthesis increasingly handy for making pharmaceutical compounds at large scale

Credit:

Volume 85 | Issue 32
Synthesis

Centering On Chirality

Chemists are finding asymmetric synthesis increasingly handy for making pharmaceutical compounds at large scale

Congress Boosts DOE Science Funds

Office of Science, other R&D programs fare well as agency's 2008 appropriation moves through Congress

Toxicity Testing Without Animals

High-throughput methods could reduce need for animals when assessing toxicity of chemicals in environment

  • Food Ingredients

    What's that stuff? Chewing Gum

    Popular confection began as a not-so-sweet treat from trees

  • Materials

    Cleaning Up In Electronics

    Chemical companies work to upgrade cleaners for next-generation computer chips

  • Environment

    Getting Past Bhopal

    Documents show that Dow Chemical has been pressing India to disassociate the firm from the 1984 tragedy

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Tracking diesel exhaust exposure

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

'Super' Mineral; Science: In The Cinema, In The Bar

 

