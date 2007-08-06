Centering On Chirality
Chemists are finding asymmetric synthesis increasingly handy for making pharmaceutical compounds at large scale
August 6, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 32
Chemists are finding asymmetric synthesis increasingly handy for making pharmaceutical compounds at large scale
Credit:
Chemists are finding asymmetric synthesis increasingly handy for making pharmaceutical compounds at large scale
Office of Science, other R&D programs fare well as agency's 2008 appropriation moves through Congress
High-throughput methods could reduce need for animals when assessing toxicity of chemicals in environment
Popular confection began as a not-so-sweet treat from trees
Chemical companies work to upgrade cleaners for next-generation computer chips
Documents show that Dow Chemical has been pressing India to disassociate the firm from the 1984 tragedy