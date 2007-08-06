Basell to Buy Shell Refinery in France

Basell has agreed to purchase Royal Dutch Shell's refinery at the Berre-l'Etang petrochemical complex near Marseille, France, for $700 million. The major customer for the refinery is the ethylene cracker at the complex, a one-time joint venture between Basell and Shell that Basell bought out last year. Last month, Basell announced it was acquiring Lyondell Chemical, which operates a refinery in Houston.
