Environment

Call for Nominations for Roy W. Tess Award

August 6, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 32
Nominations are being sought for the 2008 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. The $2,000 award recognizes outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering.

Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to David R. Bauer, Tess Award Chairman, 30102 Lyndon St., Livonia, MI 48154. Upon receipt of names, Bauer will provide a documentation form requesting information on the nominee relevant to patents, publications, and overall qualifications.

Nominations are due on Sept. 1; any received after that date will be considered for the 2009 award. For more information, contact Bauer at (734) 427-1662 or dbauer@exponent.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

