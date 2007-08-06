Chemical Makers Close U.K. Sites

Two firms are closing plants in England to reduce operating costs. Arch Chemicals says it is buying the biocide 1,2-benzoisothiazolin-3-one from third-party suppliers and, as a result, has closed its Seal Sands location and will downsize its Huddersfield site. The action will result in the loss of 40 jobs. Separately, Hexion Specialty Chemicals will close its Clayton site, acquired from Rhodia in 2006, early next year. About 28 jobs will be lost. Hexion plans to transfer the manufacture of pressure-sensitive adhesives to its plant in the Czech Republic.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter