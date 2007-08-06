Grace Opens Lab in Poland

W.R. Grace has opened an innovation center in Poznań, Poland, staffed by nine Ph.D. scientists who are charged with developing technologies and products for the construction and packaging industries. Located in Poznań Science & Technology Park, the lab joins a Grace commercial office already in Poznań and is part of an effort to work more closely with customers in Central Europe, the company says.
