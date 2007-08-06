Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Merle Eiss Receives Shirley B. Radding Award

August 6, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Merle Eiss
Credit: Courtesy of Merle Eiss

Merle I. Eiss is the recipient of the 2007 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section. The award honors leadership, service, and significant contributions over a sustained period of time to industrial, applied, or academic chemistry and to ACS through elected or appointed positions at local, district, and national levels.

Eiss spent more than 37 years as an industrial chemist at spice company McCormick & Co. She is currently working with the Food & Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture in the area of international trade and international regulatory approvals for seasonings, spices, and flavors.

She has served as a consultant and lecturer to the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization, the International Trade Centre, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. She has taught short courses on quality assurance of spices, herbs, and other crops, and on food irradiation technology.

Eiss has served on numerous ACS committees, including the Committee on Nominations & Elections, Committee on Committees, Committee on International Activities, Committee on Constitution & Bylaws, Committee on Copyrights, and the Women Chemists Committee. She is a councilor for the ACS Maryland Section and is chair of abstracts and publications for the Division of Chemical Information.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radding Award to Thomas R. Beattie
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sally Peters is Radding Award recipient
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Connie Murphy Garners Radding Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE