Merle Eiss Receives Shirley B. Radding Award

Merle I. Eiss is the recipient of the 2007 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section. The award honors leadership, service, and significant contributions over a sustained period of time to industrial, applied, or academic chemistry and to ACS through elected or appointed positions at local, district, and national levels.
Eiss spent more than 37 years as an industrial chemist at spice company McCormick & Co. She is currently working with the Food & Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture in the area of international trade and international regulatory approvals for seasonings, spices, and flavors.
She has served as a consultant and lecturer to the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization, the International Trade Centre, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. She has taught short courses on quality assurance of spices, herbs, and other crops, and on food irradiation technology.
Eiss has served on numerous ACS committees, including the Committee on Nominations & Elections, Committee on Committees, Committee on International Activities, Committee on Constitution & Bylaws, Committee on Copyrights, and the Women Chemists Committee. She is a councilor for the ACS Maryland Section and is chair of abstracts and publications for the Division of Chemical Information.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter