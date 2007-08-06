Nalco and Keystone Form Nanotech Pact

Nalco, a water treatment specialist, and the start-up company Keystone Nano have formed NanoSpecialties, a joint venture that will create nano-featured products for industrial markets. Keystone has licensed two Pennsylvania State University patent applications covering NanoJackets, 40-nm-diameter particles that can be customized to hold water treatment ingredients and other specialty chemicals. Nalco says they can improve time release of ingredients, target ingredients at the molecular level, and increase ingredient stability.
