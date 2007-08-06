New ACS Grants Available

ACS is soliciting nominations for three $30,000 grants funded by the Astellas USA Foundation's Astellas Awards program. Individuals or teams who have significantly contributed to scientific research that improves public health through their contributions in the chemical and related sciences are eligible to apply.
Submissions should include a brief description explaining why the nominee should be considered for the award, specifically identifying the contribution to public health that has resulted from the nominee's work; a list of publications and/or patents demonstrating the impact of the research; a biographical sketch of the nominee; and two letters of support from scientific colleagues familiar with the nominee's work.
Nomination forms and additional information are available at chemistry.org/awards under the heading Astellas Awards. Nomination forms are due by Oct. 1 and should be sent to to awardselection@acs.org. Recipients will be announced in November.
