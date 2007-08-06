Advertisement

Environment

Nominations Sought for Esselen Award

August 6, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 32
The ACS Northeastern Section is seeking nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has thereby communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.

The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the April 2008 meeting of the section.

Submissions should include the names of two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, a description of the work that has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest. Joint nominations are acceptable.

Nominations are due Oct. 15 and should be mailed to Joseph A. Lima, c/o Karen Piper, 19 Mill Rd., Harvard, MA 01451. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org. Lima can be reached at (617) 254-1010 or jlima@houghton.com. Piper can be reached at (978) 456-8622 or piper28@attglobal.net.

