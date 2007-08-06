Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oil-spill dispersants are toxic to corals

August 6, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Oil dispersants, the tool of choice for treating oil spills in tropical oceans, turn out to be significantly more toxic to marine life than the crude oil itself, according to a study on corals (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2007, 41, 5571). An Israeli research team led by Shai Shafir of the National Institute of Oceanography and Hebrew University of Jerusalem evaluated the short- and long-term impact on more than 10,000 specimens of two coral species exposed in the lab to crude oil or crude oil treated with different commercial oil dispersants. The dispersants contain surfactants and/or solvents that break down the oil into small droplets, which help prevent oil spills from reaching shore. The researchers observed that exposure to the manufacturer-recommended dispersant concentrations killed all of the coral samples while many of the samples exposed to the water-soluble fraction of crude oil survived. "Decision-making authorities should carefully consider these results when evaluating possible use of oil dispersants as a mitigation tool against oil pollution near coral reef areas," they note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dispersant kept Deepwater Horizon volatiles from surfacing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reckoning With Oil Spills
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil Rose And Then Fell After Deepwater Horizon Disaster 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE