Panel To Reassess Risks Of Bisphenol A

A second public meeting of a government-appointed panel to examine the risks of exposure to bisphenol A (BPA) is being held on Aug. 6–8 in Alexandria, Va. The panel was set up by the Center for the Evaluation of Risks to Human Reproduction of the National Toxicology Program. It will review recent scientific data on BPA toxicology and expects to reach conclusions about BPA risks and research needs. The panel first met in late March and worked for two-and-a-half days to revise a draft report on BPA. But it was unable to come to conclusions owing to the length and complexity of the new scientific data.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter