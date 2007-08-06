Advertisement

People

Roche Names Excellence in Chemistry Award Winners

August 6, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 32
Roche awarded 12 Ph.D. students and two faculty members with the company's Excellence in Chemistry Award for research accomplishments in the field of organic chemistry. The winners participated in the company's annual Chemistry Symposium in June in Nutley, N.J. The symposium was intended to give graduate students and faculty a real-world perspective on the role of organic chemistry in the drug discovery process.

The faculty winners are David MacMillan, Hepburn Chair of Chemistry at Princeton University and director of the department's Merck Center for Catalysis, and Melanie Sanford, associate professor of chemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. They each receive an unrestricted grant.

The student winners are Britton K. Corkey, University of California, Berkeley; Lopa V. Desai, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Jonathan F. Lawrence, Harvard University; Ryan M. McFadden, California Institute of Technology; Stephanie M. Ng, Boston College; Sze-Sze Ng, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Alison E. Ondrus, MIT; Ryan A. Shenvi, Scripps Research Institute; Suvi T.M. Simila, University of Texas, Austin; Matthew Volgraf, UC Berkeley; Laura C. Wieland, Boston College; and Yi Zhang, Harvard. Each winner received a crystal award and a cash prize.

