SF-Chem and CABB Combine in Europe

German specialty chemical maker CABB has acquired Swiss rival SF-Chem for an undisclosed sum. The two companies are about the same size and both specialize in the manufacture of chlorine and sulfur compounds. Combined annual sales are in excess of $330 million. CABB is the former Clariant acetyl building blocks business, while SF-Chem was sold by Syngenta and Clariant in a 2004 management buyout.
