Ticona Picks New Home in Germany

Celanese's engineering polymers arm, Ticona, will relocate its Kelsterbach, Germany, operations to nearby Frankfurt-Hoechst Industrial Park by mid-2011. Last fall, the operator of the Frankfurt Airport agreed to pay Celanese roughly $850 million to relocate the plant to make room for an airport expansion. Ticona President Sandra Beach Lin points out a plus from the relocation: "Over the next four years, we will construct the world's largest state-of-the-art polyacetal plant."
