Utah Award to Paul Farnsworth

Paul B. Farnsworth, chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Brigham Young University, is the recipient of the 2006 Utah Award, presented annually by the ACS Central Utah and Salt Lake Sections.
The award recognizes individuals who have lived in Utah for five years or more and have made significant contributions to the field of chemistry in the areas of research, teaching, and service to ACS.
Farnsworth's research focuses on atomic spectroscopy, with an emphasis on the development of new analytical techniques and instrumentation for elemental analysis. More recently, he has been studying matrix effects in inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry.
Farnsworth chaired the Central Utah Section in 1992 and served as a program chair for the 1995 joint Northwest/Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting hosted by the Central Utah Section.
