Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Utah Award to Paul Farnsworth

August 6, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elisa Bushman/BYU
Credit: Elisa Bushman/BYU

Paul B. Farnsworth, chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Brigham Young University, is the recipient of the 2006 Utah Award, presented annually by the ACS Central Utah and Salt Lake Sections.

The award recognizes individuals who have lived in Utah for five years or more and have made significant contributions to the field of chemistry in the areas of research, teaching, and service to ACS.

Farnsworth's research focuses on atomic spectroscopy, with an emphasis on the development of new analytical techniques and instrumentation for elemental analysis. More recently, he has been studying matrix effects in inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry.

Farnsworth chaired the Central Utah Section in 1992 and served as a program chair for the 1995 joint Northwest/Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting hosted by the Central Utah Section.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John A. McLean receives 2024 Herty Medal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Southern Chemist Award to Katherine J. Franz
Analytical Division presents 2019 awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE