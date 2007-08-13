ACS Board of Directors Open Meeting and Forum

The ACS Board of Directors meeting, open to members who wish to observe, will be held in the Boston Convention & Exposition Center, 210C, from 9 AM to noon on Sunday, Aug. 19. ACS members will hear from the society's officers and its international guests. Central to this meeting will be an open forum at approximately 11:15 AM, during which ACS members can offer their comments and observations on issues of concern. The newly developed ACS Strategic Plan is a suggested item for discussion. We solicit advance questions, which may be e-mailed to secretary@acs.org on topics of interest. Refreshments will be available.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter