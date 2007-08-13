Molecules That Could Be

August 13, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 33
Calculations reveal stable but imaginary molecules that push the limits of what chemists know of chemical bonding
Credit:
Calculations reveal stable but imaginary molecules that push the limits of what chemists know of chemical bonding
European Chemicals Agency opens doors as companies prepare for new regulations
Carolyn Merritt led five-year transformation of independent accident investigation board
Statement of Bush Administration's nuclear weapons strategy calls on science and technology for a new arsenal of warheads to last through the century