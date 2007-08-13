Molecules That Could Be

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8533cov_opencxd.gif
« Prev
Next »
8533cov_opencxd.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 13, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 33

Calculations reveal stable but imaginary molecules that push the limits of what chemists know of chemical bonding

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 85 | Issue 33
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Physical Chemistry

Molecules That Could Be

Calculations reveal stable but imaginary molecules that push the limits of what chemists know of chemical bonding

Tips For Writing A Journal Article

Get organized, revise, and ask for help when you need it

Tool Time

Instrument makers harness technology to pursue budding applications for their tools

  • Policy

    New Regulatory Era In Europe Begins

    European Chemicals Agency opens doors as companies prepare for new regulations

  • Safety

    Chemical Safety Board Chief Retires

    Carolyn Merritt led five-year transformation of independent accident investigation board

  • Environment

    Nuclear Weapons: Back To The Future

    Statement of Bush Administration's nuclear weapons strategy calls on science and technology for a new arsenal of warheads to last through the century

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Insect's Venom Eyed For Cancer Defense

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Simpsons Science, Hospice Cat, Woman's Intuition

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT