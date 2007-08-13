Advertisement

Environment

ACS Strengthens Bonds Abroad

by Unless Otherwise Noted, Photos by Madeleine Jacobs
August 13, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 33
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of SFC
Delegations from the C6 chemical societies forged stronger bonds on sustainability and other topics.
Credit: Courtesy of SFC
Delegations from the C6 chemical societies forged stronger bonds on sustainability and other topics.

ACS President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt strengthened American Chemical Society bonds with sister chemical societies last month in meetings in London and Paris. Hunt and ACS Chair of the Board of Directors Judith L. Benham first met on July 12 with the Royal Society of Chemistry Council to discuss ACS legislative initiatives and the ACS strategic plan. The RSC Council is roughly equivalent to the ACS Board of Directors.

[+]Enlarge
Pierre Braunstein (left) of the Institut de Chimie de Strasbourg moderated a discussion with Stang (center) and Gölitz.
Pierre Braunstein (left) of the Institut de Chimie de Strasbourg moderated a discussion with Stang (center) and Gölitz.
[+]Enlarge
SFC President Armand Lattes was impressed with Hunt's flawless French.
SFC President Armand Lattes was impressed with Hunt's flawless French.
[+]Enlarge
Maison de la Chimie
Maison de la Chimie
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Denise Creech
RSC Executive Director Richard Pike (from left), Hunt, RSC President-Elect David Garner, Benham, RSC President Jim Feast, and Jacobs pose following the ACS presentation to the RSC Council.
Credit: Denise Creech
RSC Executive Director Richard Pike (from left), Hunt, RSC President-Elect David Garner, Benham, RSC President Jim Feast, and Jacobs pose following the ACS presentation to the RSC Council.
[+]Enlarge
RSC Parliamentary Affairs Officer Stephen Benn (left) has close ties with Members of Parliament Lancaster, in his regiment uniform, and Iddon. Lancaster served in Afghanistan last year when Parliament was in recess.
RSC Parliamentary Affairs Officer Stephen Benn (left) has close ties with Members of Parliament Lancaster, in his regiment uniform, and Iddon. Lancaster served in Afghanistan last year when Parliament was in recess.
[+]Enlarge
California Institute of Technology chemist and Nobel Laureate Ahmed Zewail (left) delivered one of the plenary speeches at the SFC meeting and was presented with a gold medal from SFC by Lattes.
California Institute of Technology chemist and Nobel Laureate Ahmed Zewail (left) delivered one of the plenary speeches at the SFC meeting and was presented with a gold medal from SFC by Lattes.
[+]Enlarge
Hunt (center) visited the well-trafficked CAS booth at the SFC meeting and chatted with Marie-Christine Jerome, director of CAPADOC, and Paul Peters, European marketing manager of Science Information International.
Hunt (center) visited the well-trafficked CAS booth at the SFC meeting and chatted with Marie-Christine Jerome, director of CAPADOC, and Paul Peters, European marketing manager of Science Information International.
[+]Enlarge
The meeting was held in the Maison de la Chimie, which dates back to the 1700s.
The meeting was held in the Maison de la Chimie, which dates back to the 1700s.

In the evening, Members of Parliament Brian Iddon and Mark Lancaster hosted a special dinner in the House of Commons for the ACS delegation, which also included ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, ACS Director of Membership & Scientific Advancement Denise L. Creech, and Acting Director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Tamara Nameroff. Jacobs, Creech, and Nameroff met earlier with their counterparts on the RSC staff to discuss ongoing collaborations between the two societies.

The ACS delegation then traveled to Paris to meet with presidents and staff of six leading chemical societies. The so-called C6 chemical societies represent nearly 300,000 members and include, in addition to ACS and RSC, the Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ), the German Chemical Society (GDCh), the French Chemical Society (SFC), and the Royal Netherlands Chemical Society. The societies pledged, in a joint statement, to "work together to promote global sustainable development, demand responsible use of resources, and ensure that the next generation of scientists protects and maintains the well-being of Earth and its inhabitants" (C&EN, July 23, page 10). The societies will follow up on a number of discussion items in the coming weeks and will invite other chemical societies to sign the declaration. Hunt led the initiative on sustainability at the meeting.

After the C6 meeting, SFC hosted a major international scientific meeting commemorating its 150th anniversary. Speaking in French to several hundred attendees, Hunt joined the presidents of more than a dozen international chemical societies who brought congratulations. Also speaking in French, Chemical Abstracts Service President Robert J. Massie delivered a major address at the meeting. Following Massie's address, Angewandte Chemie Editor-in-Chief Peter Gölitz and Journal of the American Chemical Society Editor-in-Chief Peter J. Stang gave presentations on scientific publishing in the Internet era.

