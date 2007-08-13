BASF And Partner Look Into Heat-Exchange Fluids

BASF and CogniTek Management Systems have signed an agreement to develop high-efficiency heat-exchange fluids by combining ionic liquids and supercritical carbon dioxide. The two hope that the combination of the nonflammable fluids will allow collection of heat from relatively low temperature solar, geothermal, and other sources. Heat that would otherwise go to waste could then be used to generate power. CogniTek describes itself as an advanced materials technology firm specializing in thermal management and high-conductivity solutions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter